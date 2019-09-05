Home States Kerala

HC grants interim bail to Mohammed Nisham in murder case

The court issued the order while considering the appeal filed by Nisham challenging the life imprisonment awarded by Thrissur Sessions court.

Published: 05th September 2019 05:48 AM

Mohammed Nisham

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted seven days interim bail to Mohammed Nisham, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing a security guard in a fit of rage by mowing him down with his Hummer in Thrissur in January 2015.

The court issued the order while considering the appeal filed by Nisham challenging the life imprisonment awarded by Thrissur Sessions court. According to the prosecution, Chandrabose, a security guard, was brutally attacked by Nisham on the premises of an apartment complex in Thrissur for delay in opening the gate. Chandrabose was first mowed down by Nisham, who was behind the wheel of his Hummer. He was then beaten with an iron rod. Chandrabose succumbed to injuries on February 16, 2015.

When the petition came up for hearing, Senior Advocate P Vijayabhanu, counsel for Nisham, submitted he had been undergoing a jail term without parole from January 29, 2015. The petitioner has not been provided relaxation eligible for convicts, hence he sought bail, he said.

