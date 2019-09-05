Home States Kerala

Joseph confidant joins bypoll fray as fight for symbol leaves UDF in a fix

Joseph said Kandathil filed the nomination with his knowledge and that the latter would withdraw the papers after the scrutiny of nomination.

Published: 05th September 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Joseph Kandathil

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: AS uncertainty continues over the allotment of Kerala Congress (M)’s official symbol — two leaves — to UDF candidate Jose Tom Pulikunnel for the Pala bypoll, a PJ Joseph confidant filed his nomination as an independent on Wednesday.

Putting the UDF on the defensive, Joseph Kandathil, general secretary of Karshaka Union — KC’s farmer organisation — filed his papers minutes before the deadline.

The move is considered as a ploy by the Joseph faction to foil Jose K Mani group’s attempts to secure the party symbol for Jose Tom without submitting a request before Joseph, the party’s acting chairman. If Joseph refuses to give permission, Jose Tom will have to contest as an independent.

Joseph said Kandathil filed the nomination with his knowledge and that the latter would withdraw the papers after the scrutiny of nomination.

“The decision was taken by the local leaders to counter the foul play to get the party symbol,” he told mediapersons in Thodupuzha.

P J Joseph said: “In order to reconsider my decision on allowing the party symbol, I’ve already told them (Jose faction) to submit to me, the working chairman who is also party chairman in-charge, a request to allot the party symbol. However, the candidate and others informed me that this won’t be accepted and Tom Jose will contest as an independent. I’ll attend the UDF convention on Thursday and work for the UDF candidate’s victory.”

Joseph faction leaders also handed over a letter to the assistant returning officer, requesting him not to allow Jose Tom to use the party symbol. In the letter, given in his capacity as KC(M) working chairman, Joseph explained the ongoing battle within the party. Jose K Mani faction leader Stephen George too submitted a letter to the officer, claiming its right over the symbol.

Jose K Mani said: “Two leaves is so close to the hearts of the voters in Pala as it’s the symbol K M Mani had used for years while contesting from the constituency. The adamant stance taken by Joseph not to allot the symbol to the UDF candidate is a clear violation of the agreement within the front.’’

Kandathil, meanwhile, denied he was contesting as per Joseph’s direction. “I’ve filed the nomination taking the current political scenario into consideration. If PJ Joseph directs me to withdraw it, then I’ll do it,” he told reporters.

Earlier, Jose Tom and NDA’s  N Hari submitted their nomination papers to the assistant returning officer. Following the uncertainty over the party symbol, Jose Tom submitted two sets of papers.

Pala byelection: 3 major candidates file papers
Joseph Kandathil, Jose Tom and NDA candidate N Hari submitted their nomination papers to the assistant returning officer at Lalam. Jose Tom submitted as an independent and a KC(M) candidate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Congress (M) Pala bypoll PJ Joseph Joseph Kandathil
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp