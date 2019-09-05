Kathakali doyen Kottakkal Chandrasekhara Warrier dead

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Kathakali maestro Kottakkal Chandrasekhara Warrier passed away following a cardiac arrest at a private hospital here on Wednesday. He was 74. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday morning and he died at 5 pm.He was bestowed with most of the prestigious awards for the practising artists in India, including Sangeet Natak Akademi award of the Central Government, Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award, Kalamandalam award and Thulasivanam award. He is known for his portrayal of the virtuous pachcha and anti-heroic kathi roles. His depiction of Nalan, Bahukan, Bhiman, Arjunan, Ravanan, Duryodhanan and Keechakan had won Warrier great praise.