Kathakali doyen Kottakkal Chandrasekhara Warrier dead

MALAPPURAM: Kathakali maestro Kottakkal Chandrasekhara Warrier passed away following a cardiac arrest at a private hospital here on Wednesday. He was 74. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday morning and he died at 5 pm.He was bestowed with most of the prestigious awards for the practising artists in India, including Sangeet Natak Akademi award of the Central Government, Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award, Kalamandalam award and Thulasivanam award. He is known for his portrayal of the virtuous pachcha and anti-heroic kathi roles. His depiction of Nalan, Bahukan, Bhiman, Arjunan, Ravanan, Duryodhanan and Keechakan had won Warrier great praise.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
5 held in Hyderabad for cheating youths with promise of jobs at the airport
I&B ministry decides to do away with single-use plastic inside units under it
Denotification case: Karnataka court issues summons to HD Kumaraswamy, 15 others
Chandrayaan 2: Do you know these TN villages' contribution to India's prestigious moon mission?
WATCH | Transgender Rani Kinnar becomes India's first five-star-rated cab driver
Man sets motorbike on fire after police issues challan in Delhi