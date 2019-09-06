Contractor found dead on hospital terrace

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A man was found dead on the terrace of a hospital building under construction at Cherupuzha on Thursday. According to the police, Muthuparakkunnel Joseph alias Muthupara Joy, 58, of Choorappadavu, was found dead on the terrace of K Karunakaran Memorial Hospital, Cherupuzha, of which he was the contractor.

He was missing since Wednesday evening. Joy’s relatives had lodged a complaint with the Cherupuzha police. Though search operations were held, no one could find a trace of Joy.

The following day, his body was found at 10 am with his wrists slit. His phone was switched off and car parked near the hospital. The police suspect it to be suicide. However, a detailed probe will be held, said an officer.

It is said that the trust who owns the hospital owes him around Rs 1.34 crore. His relatives said that on Wednesday, some Congress leaders, who are members of the trust, held a meeting with Joy to discuss the project and the money they owed him. It is also said that some of the trust members had threatened him. A case of abnormal death has been registered.