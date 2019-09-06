Home States Kerala

Madhav Gadgil exhorts public to be experts of their local habitat

Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP) head Madhav Gadgil has called upon the public to become experts of their local environment.

Published: 06th September 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Ecologist Madhav Gadgil visiting the landslide-hit area at Puthumala in Wayanad | Manu R Mavelil

By Amiya Meethal 
Express News Service

PUTHUMALA (WAYANAD): Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP) head Madhav Gadgil has called upon the public to become experts of their local environment. Speaking at a seminar organised by greens at Kalpetta here on Thursday, he said that such access to genuine information would help people question the ‘so-called expert opinions’. 

Coming down heavily on expert opinions, he said he knew many expert opinions crafted for helping the environment looters. “Either the so-called experts are corrupt for personal gains or they have to protect the interests of their superiors,” he said.

“Compile the environment data of your surroundings and put it on the public domain. Technology helps you obtain data and share it online. Let discussions come up among stakeholders of the environment - local people. That is the way forward for us and not parachuting development policies from above,” he said. 

Gadgil noted that industrialists are looting the environment and not local people who eke out a living out of natural resources. “In Goa, owners of mining companies are well settled in London, but the affected are the local people whose drinking water has been polluted by unabated mining. That is the case everywhere,” he said. 

PROPAGANDA OVER HIS REPORT
He lamented that widespread propaganda has been unleashed by vested interests on WGEEP report. “The report doesn’t have a final word on anything. It has recommended that local people or gramasabhas should have a say over what kind of development they need. It should not be unilaterally decided and enforced by the government or bureaucracy from above,” he clarified. Gadgil slammed both the Central and state governments for flouting environmental rules and facilitating vested interests. 

PUTHUMALA TRAGEDY
Gadgil visited landslide-hit Puthumala in the morning. Talking to Express, he said the Puthumala incident was a big tragedy. He didn’t comment on whether soil piping or heavy downpour caused the landslide. Reacting to the state government’s reported move to consider Gadgil recommendation also in rebuilding Kerala he said the panel had not suggested drafting any new law, but enforcing existing laws. “I have not received any communication from the state government till now. It has slapped me as an enemy since I submitted the report in 2011,” he said. Environmental activists Hareesh Vasudevan, N Badusha, P Chathukutty and PK Uthaman spoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Western Ghats Madhav Gadgil
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp