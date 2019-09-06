Palarivattom flyover graft: TO Sooraj, three others remanded

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance Court on Thursday remanded four arrested persons, including ex-PWD secretary TO Sooraj, in judicial custody. After completing three days of custody, TO Sooraj; Sumit Goyal, MD of RDS Project Limited; MT Thankachan, former additional general manager, Kerala Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK); Benny Paul, joint general manager of KITCO, were produced before the Vigilance judge at the PWD Rest House in Kochi where a temporary sitting was held.

They have been remanded till September 19. They were shifted to Muvattupuzha Sub Jail. The court will consider their bail petitions on Friday. Due to construction flaws, traffic on the Palarivattom flyover has been suspended since May this year. A team from IIT-Madras, which inspected the bridge, submitted a report to Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran highlighting the flaws in construction.