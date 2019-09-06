SC issues ultimatum to demolish five water-front apartments before September 20

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court on Friday issued an ultimatum to the state government to demolish, before September 20, five apartments built in violation of rules at Maradu municipality in Ernakulam.

The apex court directed the Chief Secretary to appear in person when the case is taken up for hearing on September 23. The Supreme Court had earlier warned the Chief Secretary of action for not implementing its order to demolish the apartments.

It was on May 8 that the Supreme Court ordered that the water-front apartments of five private builders be demolished for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) guidelines.

The court asked authorities to demolish the structures and furnish a report within a month. Though the flat owners had submitted a review petition, it was turned down by the court in Jul