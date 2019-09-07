Centre to emulate Kerala’s successful model in non-formal education

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The success of various literacy-equivalency programmes, undertaken by the state has been acknowledged by the Centre. The Union HRD Ministry has sought vital inputs from the State Literacy Mission so as to replicate the model in other states.

On the invitation of the Union HRD Ministry, State Literacy Mission director PS Sreekala will share details regarding the implementation of the equivalency programmes with representatives of the National Literacy Mission, under the HRD Ministry, in New Delhi on Saturday (September 7). Interestingly, the Centre’s renewed interest in the state’s literacy and equivalency programmes comes after a gap of a decade. Since 2009, the state has not been receiving any Central assistance for various literacy initiatives.

“Recently, the state government had declared the literacy mission’s Higher Secondary equivalency course on a par with the state Plus Two course. This has prompted many people who had discontinued formal education to take up equivalency programmes in large numbers,” Sreekala said.



During this academic year, around 1.83 lakh people have registered under the State Literacy Mission for its various literacy and equivalency programmes. Classes IV, VII, X and higher secondary equivalency courses have seen a rise in enrolment over the years with Class IV alone recording a five-fold increase this time compared to the previous year.

Successful strategy

An analysis of the Class X equivalency course, which began in 2006-07 revealed that not even half of those enrolled had written the exam. In 2017-18, the State Literacy Mission devised new strategies to create more awareness among those enrolled to ensure that almost all of them attended the exam.



“Retired school and college teachers were roped in to impart classes for various equivalency programmes. Besides, committees were formed at the local body level for effective implementation of the equivalency programmes. Some of those enrolled, who were found lagging in studies, were given extra classes. This translated into good results and more enrolments,” said a Literacy Mission officer.