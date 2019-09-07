Kerala govt planning separate administration setup for Sabarimala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government of Kerala has informed the Supreme Court that the state was considering separate legislation for the administration of the Sabarimala temple.

The government informed the court about the plan when a three-member bench led by Justice MV Remana considered a petition by a Pandalam Royal family member, raising various issues at the temple including devaprasnam.

The counsel appearing for the state government said there was no need for urgent hearing on the petition.

Currently, the Sabarimala temple comes under the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). If the government goes ahead with its move, a separate administrative authority will be formed for the temple on the lines of that at Guruvayur.

There is also a plan to modify the existing administrative system for all temples under the TDB.

Last September, the SC constitution bench had issued a historic verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple. Many review petitions were filed against the judgment, but a verdict on them has not been issued yet.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the state has not taken any such decision to modify the existing administrative setup at Sabarimala. No affidavit was given before the SC in this regard, he added.

Deliberate move: Prayar

Former TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan said the move is an attempt by the state to take over temples and their revenue.

“It’s an attempt to take over the Sabarimala temple. Post the women-entry issue, the temple revenue saw a major dip from around Rs 276 crore to Rs 100 crore during the season. Once administration comes under the state government, it’ll help them exercise more control,” he alleged.