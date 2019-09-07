Milma milk to be costlier by Rs 4 per litre from Sept 21

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The price of Milma milk will go up by Rs 4 per litre from September 21. The price hike will be applicable for all types of milk supplied by Milma. The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Diary Development minister K Raju here on Friday.

Milma had demanded a hike of upto Rs 7 which was shot down by the government. The dairy farmers will now get 83.75 percent of the price, thus giving them an additional Rs 3.35. Milma was planning to offer 80 percent to farmers after the rate revision. However, the government decided on the higher percent which will benefit the dairy farmers.

Four percent of the increased price will be given to the Milk cooperative societies, another four to the Milma milk distribution centres. They will also be given a special incentive of the increased rate. Rs 0.25 per cent of the increased price will be spent on plastic eradication under the Green Kerala initiative.



The price of Milma milk was last increased in 2017 by Rs 4. Then the farmers got Rs 3.35 of the increased amount. According to the office of the dairy development minister, only 10 per cent price hike was done in the case of Milma milk in the past two and a half years.