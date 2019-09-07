Terror alert: Intelligence agencies, cops up surveillance ahead of Onam

Home States Kerala

KOCHI: With Onam celebrations peaking across Kerala, intelligence agencies and state police are on high alert following the Coimbatore terror threat. Though Kodungallur native Abdul Khader Raheem Kolliyil was picked up on suspicion of having terror links and later released by Kerala Police after grilling him for more than 48 hours, the coastal belt and busy areas in the state are still kept under surveillance.

According to a top officer with the Special Branch of Kerala Police, the security alert has not been withdrawn yet.

“With Pakistan trying to send terrorists for strikes following the withdrawal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, coastal police and our officials are on high alert to thwart any attempts of terrorists to use the coastal route to enter India. We have already sounded an alert to fishermen community to inform us about the presence of any suspicious vessels near the coast. Similarly, people living in the coastal areas have been directed to report if any unfamiliar persons are found roaming in their localities,” he said. The Special Branch has deployed persons in mufti at busy places.

“Usually during Onam, we deploy our personnel at busy places to maintain the law and order situation. However, this time more persons are deployed considering the security alert,” he said. The Railway Protection Force and Kerala Police’s Railway Police have also intensified security checks. Bomb squads and dog squads are deployed at all major railway stations in the state.

Police have dropped all investigation against Abdul Khader Raheem Kolliyil. “No evidence about his links with terror organisations could be established during the interrogation. We also verified his claims with the authorities in Bahrain. His mobile phone and call record details were also verified,” an officer with Kochi city police said.

The 39-year-old was taken into custody from the court hall on August 24 following information that he had links with six members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Probe against Kodungallur native dropped
Abdul Khader Raheem Kolliyil, 39, was taken into custody on August 24 following information that he had links with six members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). However, police decided to drop the probe against him and released the Kodungallur native after interrogating him for two days.

