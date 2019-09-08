Home States Kerala

52 restaurants closed down after food safety raids

The food safety department has closed down 52 hotels and restaurants for norms violations and substandard hygienic conditions in addition to imposing a fine of around Rs 18 lakh.

Published: 08th September 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 05:29 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The food safety department has closed down 52 hotels and restaurants for norms violations and substandard hygienic conditions in addition to imposing a fine of around Rs 18 lakh. As part of the ongoing food safety raids in view of Onam season, inspections were carried out at 4,625 establishments. Of which, notices were served to 1,722 establishments. A fine of Rs 17.99 lakh was collected from 252 establishments.

The number of establishments inspected, fine imposed and closed down, in each district are given as follows: Thiruvananthapuram (Rs 1.68 lakh from 375 establishments. Notice to 220 and 11 closed down), Kollam (Notice to 156 and 9 closed down), Pathanamthitta (Notice to 84 and 1 closed down), Alappuzha (Notice to 129 and 8 closed down), Kottayam (1 closed down), Idukki (Notice to 48), Ernakulam (Notice to 218 and 12 closed down), Thrissur (Notice to 34), Palakkad (Notice to 106 and 2 closed down), Malappuram (Notice to 194 and 5 closed down), Kozhikode (Notice to 146 and 3 closed down), Wayanad (Notice to 52), Kannur (Notice to 136) and Kasaragod (Notice to 78). Statewide raids would continue in coming days as well, said the food safety commissioner.

