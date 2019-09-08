Sister Abhaya case: Prosecution not to examine witness No 36

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prosecution withdrew from examining Sister Vineetha, the 36th witness in the Sister Abhaya murder case, on Saturday. The CBI prosecutor used his prerogative on whether to examine the witness or not and later decided against it. The possibility of the witness turning hostile resulted in the prosecution taking such a decision.Of the 11 witnesses examined, seven are strongly subscribing to the CBI report while four turned hostile. The examination and cross-examination of witnesses are taking place at the CBI court since August 26. The court will close for Onam holidays and trial will resume from September 16.