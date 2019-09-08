Sister Abhaya case: Prosecution not to examine witness No 36

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prosecution withdrew from examining Sister Vineetha, the 36th witness in the Sister Abhaya murder case, on Saturday. The CBI prosecutor used his prerogative on whether to examine the witness or not and later decided against it. The possibility of the witness turning hostile resulted in the prosecution taking such a decision.Of the 11 witnesses examined, seven are strongly subscribing to the CBI report while four turned hostile. The examination and cross-examination of witnesses are taking place at the CBI court since August 26. The court will close for Onam holidays and trial will resume from September 16.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
President Ram Nath Kovind leaves for three-nation tour
Heavy rains cut off Bhamragad from Gadchiroli headquarters in Maharashtra
Modi Government scraped section 370 due to firm determination: Rajnath
Trinamool organises protest rallies, 'vows' to oppose NRC in Bengal
Belly dancers come to 'rescue' Pakistan's ailing economy
Third Republican candidate enters US 2020 Presidential election race against Donald Trump