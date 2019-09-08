Home States Kerala

Keralite becomes member of Eastern Cape Legislature in South Africa

Anil Kumar Kesava Pillai, 56, hailing from Tiruvalla in Pathanamthitta, was sworn in as a member of the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature (ECPL) on August 30

Published: 08th September 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Kumar Kesava Pillai

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Keralite has become the first person of Indian origin to become a member of the Legislature of Eastern Cape, the South African province which is home to Nelson Mandela and several other leaders of the nation’s struggle against apartheid.

Anil Kumar Kesava Pillai, 56, hailing from Tiruvalla in Pathanamthitta, was sworn in as a member of the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature (ECPL) on August 30. “I’m honoured. I believe the African National Congress (ANC) assigned me with this important task considering my long association with teaching, trade union and political sectors in the province,” Pillai told Express.

Pillai began his career as a high school teacher and was serving as director of Education Leadership and Management Institute before the legislative appointment. Considering his experience in the education sector, Pillai has been made a member of the ECPL’s portfolio committee on education. “The province gives much importance to education with an annual spending of around Rs 155 billion. Teacher’s training is also a focus area,” he said.             

Pillai reached South Africa in 1991. He had served in the South African Democratic Teachers Union in different capacities and was elected to the provincial executive committee of the South African Communist Party in 2015. He was also an active worker of the African National Congress (ANC) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU).          

The ANC fought the provincial elections as a tripartite alliance comprising the ANC, SACP and the COSATU.

Pillai wants to be the voice of people in the Assembly. “As a trade unionist, I was successful in resolving several issues faced by teachers. Now, I’m attempting to make a positive impact on many more lives,” Pillai said.      

Pillai’s wife Mini is a school teacher in Eastern Cape. The couple has two children - Vishnu and Meera. Pillai is the son of late Kesava Pillai and Easwariamma of Maliyil, Mathilbhagam.

Provincial Legislature of Eastern Cape
The Provincial Legislature of Eastern Cape consists of 63 members who are elected through party-list proportional representation. Under this system, electors cast their vote for the political party of their choice. The seats in the legislature are allocated to the parties in proportion to the number of votes they receive. The African National Congress received 44 seats in the sixth provincial elections held in May this year. Anil Kumar, 47th in the list, joined the House following the demise of a member. Two other persons, who were next in line, had already taken up other positions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Kumar Kesava Pillai Legislature of Eastern Cape South Africa
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp