Mar Antony Kariyil assumes charge as Major Archiepiscopal Vicar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The installation ceremony of newly appointed Major Archiepiscopal Vicar of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil was held at St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, Ernakulam, on Saturday.

He will have full powers in the administration and financial matters of the Archdiocese. “The major problem in the archdiocese was a lack of transparency. No discussions took place with the pastoral or presbyterial council relating to any of the financial transactions. There exists a provision in canon law for approval of the councils before any financial transaction and it was violated. We are hopeful that in the coming days the transactions will be transparent,” said a priest.

Meanwhile, Fr Kuriakose Mundadan, secretary of presbyterial council, said the Archdiocese required a kind of transparent and truthful way of administration.“Since the new vicar belongs to Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, he knows all the priests and the issues.

We are sure that from now on there will be a dialogue within the Archdiocese,” he said.