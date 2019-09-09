Home States Kerala

Cop booked for rash driving

Peroorkada police said the accident happened near Sasthamangalam by 8.45 pm.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Peroorkada police have registered a case against a Senior Civil Police Officer attached with the Special Armed Camp, who drove the car that rammed a Home Guard near Peroorkada on Saturday night.The case has been registered against Krishna Moorthi under IPC sections 279 and 337 (for rash driving and causing hurt by act endangering life). 

Peroorkada police said the accident happened near Sasthamangalam by 8.45 pm. Anil Kumar, a native of Vattiyoorkavu who works as a Home Guard, was returning home after duty on his bike when the car rammed him. Eyewitnesses said the car was moving at a high speed. After the accident, Moorthi, who was at the wheels, fled the scene. 

A police source said the cop managed to escape as the people, who had gathered at the accident spot, were busy helping Anil.“He fled the place leaving the car behind,” said the source. Meanwhile, the injured Home Guard is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. Sources said he suffered soft tissue injuries on his leg and his condition is stable.

