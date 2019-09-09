Kerala’s first transwoman poet marries software engineer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taunts and slights did not come in the way of this couple who cemented their courtship with marriage.

Exchanging nuptial vows were Vijayaraja Mallika, Kerala’s first transwoman poet, and software engineer Jashim. It was their way of showing the world that come what may, they will not be deterred by social prejudice.

Mallika said after meeting Mannuthy native Jashim in August 2018 their friendship blossomed into love.

“When Jashim first proposed to me, he wanted us to wait for two years before getting married. And we would have if it was not for the slights, taunts and negative campaigns unleashed by some people against us,” she said.

According to her, theirs is a relationship that transcends religion, caste and gender.

“I had tried to dissuade Jashim. Several factors like age, religion, family background, financial status and gender had to be addressed. I feared that if Jashim married me, he will lose his social standing,” said Mallika.