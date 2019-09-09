Home States Kerala

Maradu flats' residents upset at govt directive

The state government's directive to the Maradu Municipality to start work on demolishing the five apartments has caused distress to the 450 families residing in the flats.  

Holy Faith apartments situated along the coastal line near Kundanoor| A Sanesh

KOCHI: The state government’s directive to the Maradu Municipality to start work on demolishing the five apartments has caused distress to the 450 families residing in the flats. Though their lone hope rested with the state’s promise that it will extend all help, the directive came as a bolt from the blue. 

According to residents, they had invested their entire savings on the apartments. “We are in deep distress. The state government had a positive approach towards us till Saturday The change in stance is extremely frustrating and we feel betrayed,” said CM Varghese, president of the residents association, Golden Kayaloram which already moved a curative petition.

Sany Francis, a petitioner and a builder of Holy Faith H2O, told  Express the residents will approach the Supreme Court. “So far no notice has been served either by the state government or by the Maradu municipality to the residents regarding the demolition of the flats. Once we get the notice, we will approach the court,” said Sany. 

The municipality is all set to implement the directive. “Since it is an SC order, we will have to implement it. On the government’s order, we will approach the collector for taking further action in this regard. A steering committee meeting will be held at Municipality on Monday,” said Boban Nedumparambil, vice-chairperson, Maradu Municipality.

Five complexes in the firing line
Kochi: In its order on May 8, a division bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had ordered the state government to demolish five apartment complexes — Holy Faith, Kayaloram, Alfa Ventures, Holiday Heritage and Jain Housing — within one month. Though the Maradu Municipality had issued a notice to the builders to start demolition within the time frame given by the SC, both the civic body and state government did not pursue the matter.

