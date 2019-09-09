Home States Kerala

Palarivattom flyover: Modus operandi employed by accused to aid contract firm

Accused No 2 M T Thankachan, former additional general manager of Roads and Bridges Development Corporation-Kerala (RBDCK), worked in favour of RDS construction company.

Published: 09th September 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

The badly potholed flyover at Palarivattom which has been closed for traffic after experts deemed it unsafe for motorists

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Accused No 2 MT Thankachan, former additional general manager of Roads and Bridges Development Corporation-Kerala (RBDCK), worked in favour of RDS construction company. He was in charge of the tender process and execution of the project. He had participated in the pre-bid meeting in which it was declared that there would not be any mobilisation advance for the work and it was entered in the minutes book.

Later, the accused, after entering into a conspiracy with RDS, put a conducive note in favour of mobilisation advance for RDS. The accused also suppressed the lack of necessary documents in the tender submitted by RDS. As the joint general manager of Kitco, it was the duty of Benny Paul -accused No 3 - to execute the construction of the flyover ensuring quality. It was also his duty to evaluate the tender documents submitted by RDS.

The company failed to submit necessary documents to prove its qualification as contractor, but the accused remained silent on it. Even RDS had not produced an MoU with the designer and a document showing that the designer had commissioned two bridges of a similar nature. The accused suppressed the lack of necessary documents and thereby facilitated RDS to be selected as the contractor. If the accused had reported this defect, RDS could not have been selected.

Accused No 4 TO Sooraj, was the PWD principal secretary from 2012 to 2014. During his tenure, he was also member secretary of Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) which provided funds for the flyover project. While there was no provision for the mobilisation advance for the project, as part of the conspiracy hatched by all the accused, the application for mobilisation advance was forwarded by Thankachan to the accused through the office of KRFB. 

Sooraj issued a government order recommending allotment of mobilisation advance of Rs 8.25 crore at an interest rate of a meagre seven per cent. Though an agreement was signed between RDS and RBDCK that 30 per cent from the payment for each running bill submitted by RDS should be deducted as part of recovering the mobilisation advance, the accused misused his official position and ordered to deduct only 10 per cent. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palarivattom flyover RBDCK TO Sooraj
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp