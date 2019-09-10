Home States Kerala

Complainants to get live updates of police cases

The complainants in police cases can now subscribe to live update on the status of their cases.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The complainants in police cases can now subscribe to live update on the status of their cases.The Police Department has rolled out a digital system that will enable the users get live updates from the time their cases are registered till the court passes its verdict, on their mobile phones.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera said the facility will help the public check the progress of their cases through digital means. Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) nodal officer DIG P Prakash and system analyst Mathew Simon are behind the project.The complainants can make use of the facility by registering their mobile numbers while filing their complaints. For details, contact 9497998999 or 0471 2722500.

