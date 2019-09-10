Home States Kerala

More interceptor boats for coastal security as ‘Samundari Jihad’ threat looms on Kerala

The maintenance work was handed over to the shipyard by the government after one-third of the boats becoming non-operational due to poor upkeep.

Published: 10th September 2019 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police

Image of Kerala Police personnel used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To improve coastal surveillance, the Kerala Police are all set to increase the number of patrol boats in the coming days. The move comes in the wake of repeated inputs that Pakistan-based terror groups are planning for ‘Samundari Jihad’, targeting coastal towns and cities across the country.

“The department has called for a tender for the patrol boats. A technical committee will evaluate the tenders which should be submitted on September 17, 2019,” said a senior police officer.

The boats will be purchased for `2 crore under the state plan scheme. Each boat with a speed of 25-30 knots can carry six persons, besides boasting of GPS-enabled maps and latest communication tools.

According to officials, the petrol-run 90 hp outboard engine boats will be extensively used for routine surveillance along coasts of main cities including Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

The police department already has 23 interceptor boats, of which one is currently under maintenance by Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

The maintenance work was handed over to the shipyard by the government after one-third of the boats becoming non-operational due to poor upkeep.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided to strengthen coastal security across the country after the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack following which the boats were pressed into action on the Kerala coast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Police Samundari Jihad Thiruvananthapuram Kozhikode Ministry of Home Affairs
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp