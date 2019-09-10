Home States Kerala

NRI booked for sending triple talaq on WhatsApp

Based on her complaint, police filed a case against Ashraf under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, on March 23.

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The police have booked a non-resident Indian (NRI) under the stringent Triple Talaq Act for ‘divorcing’ his wife via a voice message. According to the complaint, B M Ashraf ,34, of Kudlu sent a voice clip pronouncing triple talaq to his wife, 29, on WhatsApp on March 15.

“Based on the complaint, we booked him under Section 4 read with Section 3 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), 2019,” said station house officer Madhusoodanan Nair T. The Act had declared talaq-e-biddat or instant triple talaq by Muslim husbands void and illegal and made it a cognisable offence.
If convicted, Ashraf will face a prison term up to three years, and is also liable to pay fine, said the officer. The woman, a resident of Pulikur in Madhur grama panchayat, said Ashraf and she got married in July, 2007, and they have two school-going children.

At the time of marriage, she had given Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and 160g gold worth Rs 5.5 lakh to Ashraf. But he had been constantly harassing her for more money, she had told police in March.

Based on her complaint, police filed a case against Ashraf under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, on March 23. However, after instantly divorcing her in March, Ashraf had come to Kasaragod and married another woman, said the wife in her complaint to the police. He then returned to the UAE.

