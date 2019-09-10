Home States Kerala

RSS using Kashmir to divert people’s attention from real issues: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

RSS is using Kashmir issue to divert the attention of the public from the real issues, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Published: 10th September 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: RSS is using Kashmir issue to divert the attention of the public from the real issues, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Inaugurating the Chadayan Govindan commemoration programme on Payyambalam beach in Kannur on Monday, Kodiyeri said that the Congress party stands frozen in the Kashmir issue as they are yet to take a decision regarding the matter.

The eulogising of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Shashi Tharoor was the result of his fear of Modi, said Kodiyeri.This follows a trend wherein non-BJP leaders are being silenced through intimidation, but CPM will never bow down to the pressure tactics of RSS, he said. Union Government is trying to suffocate the state government by denying benefits.

What we hear from Pala is the drum beats of the song of an impending defeat for the UDF, he said on the infight in the KC(M).P J Joseph is being continuously humiliated. Now he is in such a predicament that he has to continue in spite of the slaps and kicks he received within the front.The death of Muthukunnel Joseph is yet another example of swindling of money in the name of trusts by  Congress party in the state, alleged Kodiyeri.

A comprehensive investigation should be conducted into the incident, he said. The financial deals of K Karunakaran trust should be probed in detail. CPM doesn’t want to take political advantage in connection with this issue. But, it is the tradition of the Congress party to form trusts and loot public money, he said.
Leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala, who reacts three times daily on every incident that takes place in the state, needs to break his silence on this issue, Kodiyeri demanded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RSS Kashmir issue Chadayan Govindan commemoration programme Payyambalam beach Kannur Narendra Modi BJP UDF Congress Ramesh Chennithala Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp