RSS using Kashmir to divert people’s attention from real issues: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: RSS is using Kashmir issue to divert the attention of the public from the real issues, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Inaugurating the Chadayan Govindan commemoration programme on Payyambalam beach in Kannur on Monday, Kodiyeri said that the Congress party stands frozen in the Kashmir issue as they are yet to take a decision regarding the matter.

The eulogising of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Shashi Tharoor was the result of his fear of Modi, said Kodiyeri.This follows a trend wherein non-BJP leaders are being silenced through intimidation, but CPM will never bow down to the pressure tactics of RSS, he said. Union Government is trying to suffocate the state government by denying benefits.

What we hear from Pala is the drum beats of the song of an impending defeat for the UDF, he said on the infight in the KC(M).P J Joseph is being continuously humiliated. Now he is in such a predicament that he has to continue in spite of the slaps and kicks he received within the front.The death of Muthukunnel Joseph is yet another example of swindling of money in the name of trusts by Congress party in the state, alleged Kodiyeri.

A comprehensive investigation should be conducted into the incident, he said. The financial deals of K Karunakaran trust should be probed in detail. CPM doesn’t want to take political advantage in connection with this issue. But, it is the tradition of the Congress party to form trusts and loot public money, he said.

Leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala, who reacts three times daily on every incident that takes place in the state, needs to break his silence on this issue, Kodiyeri demanded.