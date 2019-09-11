Government scraps free Onam kit of AAY cardholders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s a below-the-belt blow for Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cardholders as the state government for the first time in the last three decades has failed to provide free Onam kits for them through Supplyco outlets.

Free Onam kits are usually distributed through Supplyco outlets and the expenses are shouldered by the state government. However, this time the state government decided against the kit distribution citing financial restraints. The kit usually has necessary ingredients such as pulses, grains, spices and sugar enough for a family from the most underprivileged society to prepare their feast on Onam day.