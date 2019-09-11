Kannur airport receives millionth passenger

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Durga Thoten, a class 9 student in Singapore, received a celebrity welcome when she landed at Kannur International Airport on Tuesday. She was travelling with her parents Satheesan Thotten and Rajani, and brother Adithya. Airport officials said Thoten was their one-millionth passenger. “We achieved the feat in nine months,” said senior operations manager Rajesh Poduwal.