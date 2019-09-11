Home States Kerala

Maradu flat owners wait with bated breath as implosion tender advt out

The closing date for the tender is September 16.

Published: 11th September 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the state government issuing a directive to the Maradu municipality to demolish four apartment complexes flats for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms, the civic body has published an advertisement in newspapers calling for tenders from agencies specialised in controlled implosion. The municipality has set Tuesday as the web publishing date for the tender advertisement.

The closing date for the tender is September 16. The invitation for tender from specialised agencies comes in the wake of the state government order asking the civic body to invite a short tender to select a suitable agency for the safe and secure demolition of the buildings.

The entire process is expected to cost `30 crore. The government has promised the municipality all assistance to implement the Supreme Court order. The Supreme Court had ordered demolition of four apartment complexes — Alfa Serene, Golden Kayaloram, Holy Faith H2O and Jains Coral Cove — built by Holy Faith builders, Alfa Ventures, Jain Housing, and K P Varkey and V S Builders. The fifth project launched by Holiday Heritage is yet to start.

Maradu municipality councillors hold emergency meet, back flat owners

The emergency council meeting called by Maradu municipality saw both ruling and opposition councillors raising arguments in favour of the owners of the flats, which are to be demolished as per a Supreme Court order. In a resolution drawn up in favour of the flat owners, the Opposition councillors said they won’t accept the apex court order which had brought misery to around 450 families.

Maradu municipality councillors discuss the flat issue at the emergency council
meet held on Tuesday | A SANESH

“Though the resolution has been favoured by both ruling and opposition councillors, the municipality cannot pass it as it would amount to contempt of court. We will submit the same to the state government urging it to help the flat owners,” said Boban Nedumparambil, vice-president of the municipality. “The resolution urges the government to adopt a humane approach in the matter.

People bought the flats by investing their life’s earnings. So, the councillors have requested the state government to come up with an alternative that will save the 450-odd families from becoming homeless,” Boban said. The councillors said should a situation arise wherein the families have to be evicted, steps should be taken with the government’s help to rehabilitate them.

Hibi seeks intervention of Union Environment Minister
Kochi: Taking up the plight of Maradu flat owners, Hibi Eden, MP, on Tuesday wrote to Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar, seeking his intervention in addressing their dilemma. The MP said the apex court-appointed three-member committee which submitted the report on CRZ violations of Maradu flats had failed to acquaint the Supreme Court of facts related to CRZ notifications, passed by the Ministry of Environment on February 28, 2019.

