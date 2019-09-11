Home States Kerala

Temporary truce in KC(M); UDF claims all issues settled

Meanwhile, Mons said Joseph wants to ensure the victory of UDF in Pala.

Published: 11th September 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

UDF sub-committee members holding discussion with P J Joseph faction leaders at the DCC office in Kottayam on Tuesday | Vishnu Prathap

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  Bringing a temporary truce between the two warring factions in the Kerala Congress (M), a UDF sub-committee on Tuesday held discussions with leaders supporting PJ Joseph and assured them of no provocative actions from the part of Jose K Mani and his supporters during campaigning for Pala byelection. The UDF intervention came in the wake of the standoff between Joseph and Jose factions continuing to hurt UDF’s chances in the byelection.

As a result of the talks with a five-member committee, consisting of UDF convener Benny Behnan MP, MLAs Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and KC Joseph, KPCC general secretary Joseph Vazhakkan and DCC president Joshy Philip, the Joseph faction leaders decided to back out from its earlier decision to launch parallel campaigning for the Independent candidate backed by UDF in Pala.

The decision came after the Congress leaders gave an assurance to Joseph faction leaders Mons Joseph MLA, T U Kuruvila and Joy Abraham that incidents like the heckling of their leader by the Jose faction during the UDF convention would not recur. Later, speaking to media persons, Benny said all issues were settled and that Joseph would join the UDF campaigning after Onam. “The UDF leadership has taken the responsibility of ensuring that the unfortunate incident that happened in the UDF convention in Pala. The UDF will contest the election united,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Mons said Joseph wants to ensure the victory of UDF in Pala. According to sources, the sub-committee is now slated to hold separate discussions with the Jose faction to make sure that no untoward incident happens in the future. 

At the same time, sources close to the Joseph faction said uncertainty still looms over Joseph participating in the campaign. “It’s now up to the Jose faction to make it clear which is most important for them -- victory in the coming election or the factional fight within,” they said. When contacted, a faction leader said Joseph would not deliberately keep away from campaigning and would come to Pala only if the situation demands.

After receiving advice from various quarters that the infighting in KC(M) is likely to adversely affect the UDF prospects in the byelection, Jose faction also appeared keen on resolving the issue, at least for the time being. “The UDF stands united and its only focus is on electioneering in Pala,” Jose K Mani told media persons earlier in the day.

The Joseph faction had decided not to be a part of the UDF campaign in the wake of the heckling of Joseph by the rival faction at the election convention last week. The decision was also prompted by a controversial editorial that appeared on ‘Prathichaya’, the party mouthpiece, which portrayed Joseph in bad light.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KC(M) UDF Pala byelection
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp