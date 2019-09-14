4 Keralites among 5 persons killed in Dindigul mishap

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Five persons, including four Malayalees, were killed in an accident involving two cars at Vadipatti near Dindigul in Tamil Nadu. Kuttippuram, Malappuram, natives Raseena, 38, wife of Muhammad Ali; her son Fazal, 22; daughter Shahana, 9; and driver Kilar, 35, of Valanchery; are the deceased Malayalees. Malaichamy, 45, of Dindigul in Tamil Nadu is the fifth person killed in the mishap.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the vehicle carrying the Malayali family, who was on their way to Ervadi, collided with the SUV of the four-member family of V Palanichamy hailing from Indirapuram in Andhra Pradesh.

Officers said while the vehicle was proceeding to Palani from Madurai, a two-wheeler from Vadipatti Road got into the (Madurai-Dindigul) highway. Though SUV driver Bakrudeen swerved to avert collision with the two-wheeler, he failed. After hitting the bike, the SUV jumped over the median and hit the car coming from the opposite direction.

Malaichamy, who was riding pillion on the bike, died on the spot. Five others travelling in the two cars sustained injuries and they have since been admitted to hospitals the nearby. The bodies of Muhammad Ali’s family members were brought to Kuttippuram on Friday night.