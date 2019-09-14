Death of girl at Perambra: Test result awaited

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Health authorities are awaiting the test result to ascertain the cause of death of a 14-year old girl in Perambra. Two of her kin were hospitalised on Sunday. The death of Sanusha of Koothali near Perambra is suspected to be owing to bacterial infection through water. Shigella is being suspected but no confirmation has been received yet.

Sanusha’s sister Sananiya, 6, and grandfather Chandukutty Nambiar, 82, are undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and their condition is stated to be stable. According to health inspector Suresh Kumar P of Koothali PHC, the result of the samples taken from Sananiya is expected from the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha soon.