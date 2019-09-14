Governor has agreed to intervene in Maradu case: KV Thomas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has assured senior Congress leader KV Thomas to intervene in the Maradu apartments issue. “The Governor has a favourable stand towards the families affected by the SC order to demolish the four apartment complexes at Maradu. He has assured all legally possible assistance to the victims.

He will summon the Chief Secretary to discuss the matter,” Thomas told mediapersons here on Friday. Thomas said the LDF had a double stand on the issue. “The LDF leaders are conducting protests in Maradu against the proposed demolition. But the government led by the front is set to submit an affidavit in the court on the steps being taken to demolish the complexes,” he said.

He also blamed the Coastal Zone Management Authority under the state government for the present situation. It was the KCZMA which approached the apex court against the HC order in favour of a builder. “Again, the KCZMA objected to a suggestion by the SC to refer the matter back to the HC,” he said.

The former MP said the state government failed to raise valid points in the SC.