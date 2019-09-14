Renaissance cannot be created artificially: V Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an indirect jibe at the state government, Union Minister V Muraleedharan said renaissance cannot be created artificially. He was inaugurating the 165th Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi meeting at Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala. “While the Guru demolished walls of discrimination in society, attempts are now being made to build walls in the name of renaissance,” he said. The minister’s words are seen as an oblique reference to the LDF Government-sponsored women’s wall to counter right-wing propaganda over the Sabarimala women entry verdict and to uphold renaissance values.

Muraleedharan said the philosophy of the Guru blended both spirituality and materialism and gave a new awakening to the world. The influence of his ideas can be seen in the values being followed by Kerala in social, cultural and religious fields, he said. “His teachings contain the essence of humanity.

Gurudevan who proved that humanitarian ideas can be propagated through worship also exhorted people to attain independence through knowledge and gain strength through the organisation,” he said.

The Union minister pointed out that the President in his policy address of Modi Government 2.0 quoted Sree Narayana Guru’s words, the relevance of which are ever-increasing in the present era. The minister also inaugurated the newly-built auditorium of the Higher Secondary School under Sivagiri Mutt. Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham president Brahmasree Vishudhananda Swamikal, Adoor Prakash, MP, V Joy, MLA, Varkala municipal chairperson Bindu Haridas and Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust general secretary Sreemad Sandrananda Swamikal were present.