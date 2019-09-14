Home States Kerala

Renaissance cannot be created artificially: V Muraleedharan

In an indirect jibe at the state government, Union Minister V Muraleedharan said renaissance cannot be created artificially.

Published: 14th September 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

V Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an indirect jibe at the state government, Union Minister V Muraleedharan said renaissance cannot be created artificially. He was inaugurating the 165th Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi meeting at Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala. “While the Guru demolished walls of discrimination in society, attempts are now being made to build walls in the name of renaissance,” he said. The minister’s words are seen as an oblique reference to the LDF Government-sponsored women’s wall to counter right-wing propaganda over the Sabarimala women entry verdict and to uphold renaissance values. 

Muraleedharan said the philosophy of the Guru blended both spirituality and materialism and gave a new awakening to the world. The influence of his ideas can be seen in the values being followed by Kerala in social, cultural and religious fields, he said. “His teachings contain the essence of humanity.

Gurudevan who proved that humanitarian ideas can be propagated through worship also exhorted people to attain independence through knowledge and gain strength through the organisation,” he said. 

The Union minister pointed out that the President in his policy address of Modi Government 2.0 quoted Sree Narayana Guru’s words, the relevance of which are ever-increasing in the present era. The minister also inaugurated the newly-built auditorium of the Higher Secondary School under Sivagiri Mutt. Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham president Brahmasree Vishudhananda Swamikal, Adoor Prakash, MP, V Joy, MLA, Varkala municipal chairperson Bindu Haridas and Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust general secretary Sreemad Sandrananda Swamikal were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V Muraleedharan
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp