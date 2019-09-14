Vellappally favours LDF candidate for Pala bypoll

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Friday favoured LDF candidate in the Pala bypoll saying that he sees NCP’s Mani C Kappan of having higher winning prospects than UDF candidate Jose Tom Pulikunnel. “Kerala Congress (M) has chances of getting sympathy votes but, still, the LDF is campaigning and contesting with a fervour to win the election,” Vellappally told reporters here.

Vellappally added that Jose Tom has less public support in Pala than Kappan. “It will not be an easy sweep for the KC(M). Had Nisha Jose K Mani, wife of Jose K Mani, contested, it would have made a better battle,” said Vellappally. KC(M) leader Jose K Mani said he does not know the context in which the SNDP general secretary has made such statements.

According to sources, the dispute between Jose K Mani and KC(M) acting chairman P J Joseph will be a boon for the LDF candidate. Earlier, the dispute within KC(M) intensified resulting in Jose Tom becoming an Independent candidate. Joseph is yet to join the UDF’s election campaign in Pala.

The UDF subcommittee, headed by convenor Benny Behanan who met Joseph faction leaders at Pala on Tuesday, had assured Joseph that he would not have to face any unpleasant actions from the supporters of Jose during campaigning, following which the veteran leader agreed to join electioneering for Jose Tom.