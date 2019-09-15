Home States Kerala

Amit Shah’s Hindi imposition suggestion a ‘dangerous proposition’, says Mullappally

Questioning the move, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said: “Stop this false propaganda that Hindi is the national language.

Published: 15th September 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said currently, the BJP has been able to exert its influence only in Hindi-speaking regions and that is why it has targeted regional languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali. “The RSS agenda of imposing one language and one culture by decimating India’s rich and diverse culture is now being revealed through Amit Shah’s words,” said Kodiyeri.

Terming Shah’s suggestion a ‘dangerous proposition’, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said it could only lead to dividing the country on linguistic lines. “India being a multi-linguistic country, any move to impose Hindi on the entire nation will only lead to dividing people on linguistic lines. And that
is definitely a dangerous proposition. Each language has its own unique identity and prominence, as per our Constitution.”

National Award-winning filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan said: “India stands tall due to its very plurality. Multiple languages, different religions, diverse cultures and traditions are all part and parcel of our country. There are 14 national languages that have official recognition in India. Any move to impose Hindi as the only link language would amount to subjugating not only the South but also India’s lingual and cultural diversity.” Taking to Twitter, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Hindi isn’t every Indian’s “mother tongue”. Could you try appreciating the diversity & beauty of the many mother tongues that dot this land? Article 29 gives every Indian the right to a distinct language, script & culture. India’s much bigger than Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva.”

Questioning the move, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said: “Stop this false propaganda that Hindi is the national language. Let it be known that like Kannada, it is one of the 22 official languages. 

A language cannot be promoted with lies and misinformation. Language grows with mutual love and give-and-take. Languages are windows to knowledge. They should be promoted with love, not by imposing them. Our opposition is not to Hindi language, but its imposition. I am also opposed to celebrating Hindi Diwas.”Former CM HD Kumaraswamy too flayed the Centre for celebrating Hindi Diwas. “According to the Constitution, Kannada, like Hindi, is also an official language,” he said.

