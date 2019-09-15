New KSRTC reservation system, an Onam gift for passengers 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a marked departure from the past, KSRTC improved its online reservation service during Onam after the management gave officials specific instructions to avoid passenger complaints.



Surprised by the Onam gift, some passengers took to social media to thank KSRTC.



“I was surprised with the service KSRTC. #Aanavandi makes us love her again,” wrote Aby Paul, a bank officer working in Tamil Nadu, in his Facebook post.

He booked a KSRTC bus from Theni to reach home in Changanassery for Onam on September 7 and was assisted by KSRTC’s WhatsApp help desk.

A unit officer of Changanassery depot helped him reserve ticket on the newly introduced Palani-Changanassery service.

“Now, its the responsibility of the unit officers to look after the convenience of passengers and help them book tickets online. Slowly, but surely we are seeing the change,” said a KSRTC officer.



In the past, poor management of online reservation system left passengers fuming with sudden cancellation of services and change in schedules. Aggrieved passengers have even taken KSRTC to consumer courts for poor service.

Before Onam season, KSRTC executive director (operations) PM Sharaf Muhammed had issued an order warning of strict action for shoddy service.