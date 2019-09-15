Home States Kerala

New KSRTC reservation system, an Onam gift for passengers 

Surprised by the Onam gift, some passengers took to social media to thank KSRTC.

Published: 15th September 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a marked departure from the past, KSRTC improved its online reservation service during Onam after the management gave officials specific instructions to avoid passenger complaints.

Surprised by the Onam gift, some passengers took to social media to thank KSRTC.

 “I was surprised with the service KSRTC. #Aanavandi makes us love her again,” wrote Aby Paul, a bank officer working in Tamil Nadu, in his Facebook post. 

He booked a KSRTC bus from Theni to reach home in Changanassery for Onam on September 7 and was assisted by KSRTC’s WhatsApp help desk. 
A unit officer of Changanassery depot helped him reserve ticket on the newly introduced Palani-Changanassery service.

“Now, its the responsibility of the unit officers to look after the convenience of passengers and help them book tickets online. Slowly, but surely we are seeing the change,” said a KSRTC officer. 

In the past, poor management of online reservation system left passengers fuming with sudden cancellation of services and change in schedules. Aggrieved passengers have even taken KSRTC to consumer courts for poor service. 

Before Onam season, KSRTC executive director (operations) PM Sharaf Muhammed had issued an order warning of strict action for shoddy service. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp