Will intervene in Maradu flats issue: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Expressing concern over the plight of the owners of the flats in the apartment buildings at Maradu which were ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday said he would intervene in the issue.

He was interacting with mediapersons after calling on his former Cabinet colleague and Congress leader KP Unnikrishnan at the latter’s residence at Panniyankara here. “I will intervene in the issue. I am concerned about the plight of the flat owners. Their grievances should be addressed. However, as the matter is sub judice, I can’t say how the state government or I would intervene,” he said. The Governor said his role is not that of an Inspector, but would rather ensure that the government services reach all people.

“A Governor should work to streamline the activities of the state in carrying out its responsibilities. I will not impose my visions,” he said.