57 injured in KSRTC-private bus smash, reckless driving blamed

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: At least 57 people were injured after a speeding KSRTC bus rammed a private bus at 31st Mile near Mundakkayam on Sunday at 2 pm.

The KSRTC fast passenger bus heading to Changanassery from Kattappana rammed the private bus coming from the opposite direction. Eyewitnesses said the bus was overtaking through the wrong side and this led to the mishap.

The driver and the passengers of the KSRTC bus were taken out with the help of Fire and Rescue Services officers. KSRTC bus driver Mathew, 45, a resident of Anikkadu; Kattappana natives Bincy, 28, Prasannan, 51, Sanjay, 20, Amritha, 18, Perumal, 61, Sunil, 40, Abhilash, 40; Elappara natives Mahesh, 36, and Tina, 20; Vandiperiyar residents Thankamma, 70, Ajitha, 41, Reji Chacko, 24; Upputhara native Emi, 19; Mebil, 28, of Mallappally; Mumthas, 48, Leela, 56, and Rajitha, 22, of Thrikkodithanam; Swapna, 22, of Kallar; Santhamma, 67, of Vazhoor; and Ajitha, 48, of Kuravilangadu have been admitted to Kottayam Medical College while the others were admitted to a private hospital.