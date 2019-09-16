Home States Kerala

BDJS  president Thushar Vellappally says party will stay with NDA

Although the Kerala convenor of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) thanked the Chief Minister for the help, he reiterated that there won’t be any change in BDJS’ politics.

Published: 16th September 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

BDJS  president Thushar Vellappally

Bharat Dharma Jana Sena president Thushar Vellappally being accorded a reception by workers and leaders of the party in Kochi on Sunday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid doubts over Bharat Dharma Jana Sena’s (BDJS) political stand after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s intervention in the cheque bounce case in Ajman involving party president Thushar Vellappally, the BDJS supremo was accorded a warm reception by party workers and leaders in Kochi on Sunday.

Although the Kerala convenor of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) thanked the Chief Minister for the help, he reiterated that there won’t be any change in BDJS’ politics.

“Being the vice-president of SNDP Yogam, I received the support from the state and Central governments beyond political differences. But as the convenor of NDA in Kerala, I will campaign for the BJP candidate in the Pala bypoll,” said Thushar.  He also rejected claims of BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai that the case was perpetrated by CPM.

“CPM has no role in the case. If a Kerala leader ends up in such a situation, our Chief Minister has the responsibility to intervene and he has done the same,” he said.Earlier, Vellappally Natesan had criticised the BJP state leadership for not helping Thushar in the issue. Meanwhile, Thushar said legal action would be taken against complainant Nazil Abdullah and his supporters.

“I will move forward with the criminal case against Nazil. He is not the only one involved in the vendetta. I know the person who plays behind the curtain. However, I am not revealing anything now. They forged documents and cheques to trap me and demanded `20 crore as the settlement amount. Luckily, the court has realised the truth and quashed the case,” he said.  

SNDP and BDJS workers arranged a roadshow to Advaita Ashram in Angamaly where he was welcomed by his mother Preethi Natesan and SNDP Yogam president M N Soman. Later, a reception was organised at Priyadarshini Municipal Town Hall, Aluva.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharat Dharma Jana Sena BDJS Pinarayi Vijayan Thushar Vellappally
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp