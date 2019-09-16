BDJS  president Thushar Vellappally says party will stay with NDA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid doubts over Bharat Dharma Jana Sena’s (BDJS) political stand after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s intervention in the cheque bounce case in Ajman involving party president Thushar Vellappally, the BDJS supremo was accorded a warm reception by party workers and leaders in Kochi on Sunday.

Although the Kerala convenor of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) thanked the Chief Minister for the help, he reiterated that there won’t be any change in BDJS’ politics.

“Being the vice-president of SNDP Yogam, I received the support from the state and Central governments beyond political differences. But as the convenor of NDA in Kerala, I will campaign for the BJP candidate in the Pala bypoll,” said Thushar. He also rejected claims of BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai that the case was perpetrated by CPM.

“CPM has no role in the case. If a Kerala leader ends up in such a situation, our Chief Minister has the responsibility to intervene and he has done the same,” he said.Earlier, Vellappally Natesan had criticised the BJP state leadership for not helping Thushar in the issue. Meanwhile, Thushar said legal action would be taken against complainant Nazil Abdullah and his supporters.

“I will move forward with the criminal case against Nazil. He is not the only one involved in the vendetta. I know the person who plays behind the curtain. However, I am not revealing anything now. They forged documents and cheques to trap me and demanded `20 crore as the settlement amount. Luckily, the court has realised the truth and quashed the case,” he said.

SNDP and BDJS workers arranged a roadshow to Advaita Ashram in Angamaly where he was welcomed by his mother Preethi Natesan and SNDP Yogam president M N Soman. Later, a reception was organised at Priyadarshini Municipal Town Hall, Aluva.