Builder of apartment facing demolition washes hands of issue

KOCHI: The builder of Alfa Serene, one of the five apartment complexes facing demolition at Maradu following the Supreme Court order, has washed its hands off saying it handed over the flats to the buyers legally and no longer has any responsibility.

Alfa Ventures director J Paul Raj sent a letter to the Maradu municipality secretary on Saturday stating the apartments were registered in the names of individual owners through sale deeds.

“We the company, M/s Alfa Ventures Pvt Ltd, has absolutely no physical interest in the project Alfa Serene as all apartments are registered in individual owners’ names through sale deeds and the municipality is collecting tax from those individuals, admitting them as the owners. Since the company has no ownership or possession of any apartment in the project, we fail to understand why such a notice is issued to us,” the letter said.

Earlier, the Maradu municipality had pasted a notice on the building of Alfa Serene on September 10 following the Supreme Courter order to demolish the buildings by September 20. Following this, the builder of Alfa Serene sent a letter to the municipality. Meanwhile, 13 flat owners of Golden Kayaloram have requested the municipality not to take immediate action like demolition as they have moved a curative petition in the Supreme Court.

THE state government has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday to discuss the issue of the demolition of apartment complexes at Maradu, Kochi.The apex court has asked the state government to demolish the complexes by September 20 and directed the chief secretary to appear before the court three days later.

The Maradu municipality gave the residents an eviction notice, the deadline of which ended on Sunday midnight.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and BJP state general secretary AN Radhakrishnan all had asked the government to call an all-party meeting.Flat owners are on a relay sit-in dharna in front of the municipality during its working hours and near the flat complex after that against the eviction notice. They have also decided to move the Kerala High Court against the notice.

Kanam Rajendran blames builders for Maradu mess

T’Puram: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the party supported the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Maradu flats issue due to builders violating the law. “We understand the problems of flat owners. The all-party meet was convened on humanitarian grounds,” he said. According to him, no political party should feel that the verdict shouldn’t be implemented. It is the first time that a major political party has made a stand which supported the Supreme Court’s verdict. As the date for demolishing the buildings are fast approaching, all political parties have extended support to flat owners. Leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, visited the location. Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority had red-flagged the construction of Holy Faith H2O, Golden Kayaloram, Alfa Serene, Holiday Heritage and Jains Coral Cove for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.