Palarivattom flyover to be rebuilt: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Palarivattom flyover will be rebuilt and the overall supervision of the rebuilding process will be done by E Sreedharan, the Metroman.

Palarivattom flyover which is closed for traffic.

Palarivattom flyover (File Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

With the Pala by-poll in a weeks time, the ruling LDF government took a giant step announcing the demolition and reconstruction of Palarivattom flyover bridge. The flyover is in a political controversy following allegations that graft had taken place during the regime of the previous UDF government and allegations were rife against the Muslim League leader and former PWD minister VK Ibrahim Kunju of his involvement in influencing the officials.

The Chief Minister was addressing media persons after a detailed meeting with E Sreedharan along with state works minister G Sudhakaran here on Monday.

Chief Minister said that Sreedharan had recommended the construction of a new bridge instead of strengthening it as both technically and financially only rebuilding the bridge is possible.

“Sreedharan had told me about the reasons behind the total demolition and reconstruction of the bridge, but I am not detailing on that at present”, Vijayan told media persons.

The construction will be done by a reputed group and an expert company will also be supervising the construction. However the overall supervision will be done by E Sreedharan, Chief Minister said.

He also said that the construction will commence from October first week itself and will be completed in a year.

There were allegations of huge corruption during the period of the previous government and the then PWD secretary TO Sooraj IAS and other officials of the private company which had constructed the bridge are under judicial custody.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala welcomed the decision for the reconstruction of Palarivattom flyover. “We also welcome any investigation by any agency on the allegations that graft had taken place in the construction of the bridge during the period of the previous UDF government”.

Former PWD minister VK Ibrahim Kunju  also welcomed the reconstruction of the bridge.” I am open to any investigation on the intricacies regarding the construction of the palarivattom flyover during the previous regime, investigation can be conducted against anyone”.

