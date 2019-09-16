Special public prosecutor appointed in Kerala Public Service Commission exam fraud cases

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Parippally R Raveendran has been appointed the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the 11 Public Service Commission (PSC) exam fraud cases of which two cases are pending before the chief judicial magistrate and nine others with the Judicial Magistrate of the First Class Court-I, Kollam. The next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

All the cases from August 24, 2010, and other cases which occurred after that for different posts in PSC have been included. The sections charged include cyberlaw violation, 420 (cheating), theft and forgery for purpose of cheating.

One of the accused had used his internet-enabled laptop to search for right answers during the PSC examination, sitting in the car of another accused parked outside the examination centre. He helped the examinees by giving the right answers via mobile phone, said Raveendran. The accused are Jayaprakash, Prakashlal, Adarsh, Sunildas, Aneesh, Suresh, Stalin and Mithunraj. The cases have been filed at Eravipuram and Kollam East police stations.