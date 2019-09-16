Home States Kerala

Still shining: Kerala's 5000-year-old love-affair with gold

Malayalees’ penchant for gold, bordering on obsession, has an undeniable cultural and historical backdrop.

Published: 16th September 2019 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalees’ penchant for gold, bordering on obsession, has an undeniable cultural and historical backdrop.

Express tries to put in perspective the ‘shimmering’ passion that the yellow metal arouses among Keralites, besides taking a look into the aspects that make bullion a preferred option for investment.

Kerala on top
Kerala is the biggest consumer of gold -- both in urban and rural areas -- in India, as per the National Sample Survey Organisation statistics.

Spice for gold
The history of Kerala’s association with gold dates back to the time when global trade in pepper and other spices began over 5,000 years ago. During those days, pepper was so valuable that the spice was traded for gold.

The gold connect
Starting with the birth of a child, when gold ornaments are gifted to the newborn, and all through life, the yellow metal is an indispensable part of Malayalees’ existence. However, the practice of gifting gold on special occasions is a pan-India practice. As per conservative estimates, India’s households own anywhere between 20,000 to 25,000 tonnes of gold, which is equivalent to two-thirds of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Nonetheless, barely 10% of this bullion stock is monetised.

A marriage made in gold

An average upper-middle-class Kerala bride wears 320 grams of gold, the highest among brides in the country. A Tamilian or Andhra bride, who wears 300 grams of gold jewellery, comes second, followed by the Mangaluru bride, who wears 280 grams gold jewellery.

Most jewellery handmade
Nearly 65% of jewellery manufactured in India is handmade and the vast majority of the sector is still characterised by small workshops, each typically employing two to four goldsmiths.

A temple of riches

Another fascinating story of Kerala’s links with the precious metal is the gold in the possession of the centuries-old Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, the richest temple in the world. When six of its secret vaults were opened on the instructions of the SC, a treasure worth $22 billion in golden idols, 18-ft long diamond necklaces and several bags full of gold coins from around the world were found. It is estimated that all the vaults, including the unopened ones, have gold worth $1 trillion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold Kerala and gold Malayalis love for gold
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp