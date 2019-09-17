Home States Kerala

All PSC exams to soon have question papers in Malayalam

An in-principle decision was taken in this regard during a meeting between Chief Pinarayi Vijayan and PSC Chairman M K Sakeer here on Monday.

Published: 17th September 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As a majority of the people in the state give vent to their annoyance at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s ‘One Nation, One Language’ call, the LDF Government has made a counter move, proposing to the Public Service Commission to conduct its recruitment exams, including those for Kerala Administrative Service (KAS), in Malayalam.

An in-principle decision was taken in this regard during a meeting between Chief Pinarayi Vijayan and PSC Chairman MK Sakeer here on Monday. An expert panel will be set up to find technical terms in Malayalam required for engineering, medical and computer-related exams. Dictionaries of technical words will be prepared for each subject. The service of university vice-chancellors will also be utlilised for the purpose.

The Aikya Malayala Prasthanam, which has been holding an indefinite fast in front of the PSC office for 19 days seeking question papers in Malayalam, welcomed the decision and called off the strike.
At present, Malayalam question papers are prepared only for tests with Plus-Two as basic qualification. Though it covers nearly 90 per cent of the candidates, the government wants question papers of other examinations too in Malayalam. In future, they should also be made available in Kannada and Tamil.

Pinarayi said the LDF government has been taking steps to promote Malayalam right from the beginning. Introducing language legislation to ensure the study of the mother tongue and making Malayalam the official language were part of that attempt.

“The state government is not against learning any other language. When English or minority languages like Tamil and Kannada have to be used, they can be used. On other occasions, it’s mandatory that Malayalam be used. But it shouldn’t be done at the cost of insulting Malayalam. That’s why right from government offices to courts in the state, Malayalam should be the official language,” said Pinarayi.

Initially reluctant, the PSC ceded to the demand after mounting pressure from various corners including the CPM state leadership. Socio-cultural leaders from across the state too had come out extending support to the demand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
One Nation One Language Hindi imposition Malayalam Kerala Administrative Service Amit Shah
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp