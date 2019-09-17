Home States Kerala

Consensus needed to streamline tax system: Prahlad Singh Patel

Minister said that such a conclave would help in learning and understanding each other.

Published: 17th September 2019

Prahlad Singh Patel. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union minister of state for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel has urged the states to evolve a consensus to streamline transport tax. He was addressing the Tourism minister’s conclave held at Kovalam on Monday as chief guest.

Minister said that such a conclave would help in learning and understanding each other. “We need to learn from Kerala. I don’t envision Centre and state as separate entities. All the stakeholders should sit collectively to establish communication, be it a tour operator or a hotel,” the minister said.

Describing e-Visa as a revolutionary step, minister said that the Centre had taken some steps to streamline it and make it more tourist-friendly.

“Kerala does not have high mountain peaks but it does not mean that it lacks in adventure sports. It has rafting and boat racing. There can be a difference in sports but not in the risk factor. We have to ensure safety through manpower, training centres and instrumental support. We need to sit together and discuss the issues relating to the hospitality and tourism industry,” Patel said. Minister said that the north-eastern states were experiencing more openness.

