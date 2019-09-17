Home States Kerala

‘Govt recognition must for CBSE affiliation’

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that state government’s recognition for a school is mandatory for the institution to get affiliation from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The court said lack of government recognition disentitled the consideration of affiliation under the bylaws of the board.
The school management would do well to make an application for affiliation, after obtaining recognition from the state government.

The court issued the order while allowing a petition filed by the CBSE against a single judge ruling directing it to consider the affiliation of a school in Vazhakulam in Ernakulam district.

According to the school management, the school is a minority institution and hence there is no need to obtain recognition from the state government under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

The HC observed that with regard to affiliation from the recognised board of examinations, even minority institutions had to comply with the terms of the affiliation body or board.

HC order
The court said even if the institution is a minority-run one, since the mandate for recognition of the state govt has been laid down under the board’s bylaws not under the RTE Act, it has to be followed.

