Kerala govt to bear cost of Palarivattom flyover reconstruction

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The reconstruction cost of the ill-fated Palarivattom flyover will be completely borne by the state government to avoid any delay in making the flyover motorable. As per the estimate prepared by Metro Man E Sreedharan, the reconstruction cost will come around Rs 20 crore.

“The government will bear the expense of the reconstruction. As per the estimate, the reconstruction cost will come around `20 crore. However, it will be finalised with Sreedharan submitting the estimate of the structure to the government. Within a few weeks, the design will be ready,” Public Works Minister G Sudharkaran told Express on Monday.

According to him, the companies which have integrity and proven track records, will be allowed to participate in the tender proceedings. “The decision to reconstruct the flyover was taken based on several reports prepared by the experts. We are planning to start the construction in the first week of October and finish it within a year,” said Sudharakan.

Though the earlier plan was to recover the expense of reconstruction from the Delhi-based firm RDS Projects Ltd which constructed the existing flyover, the government decided to drop it considering the legal formalities involved. “It is not possible at this stage to recover the cost from the company due to several factors. The government will construct the flyover for the public,” the minister said.

As per the report prepared by Sreedharan, in the 750-metre-long flyover which was commissioned in 2016, only the piers and pier caps have to be rebuilt, while the girders have to be replaced. Earlier, the study conducted by different agencies found that of the 18 piers, 16 have developed cracks, and three of these are in a very precarious state. The 750 structure which was supposed to have a durability of 100 years can last only 20 years in its present condition.

‘flyover will not be totally demolished’

T’Puram: E Sreedharan, who is entrusted with the technical supervision of the reconstruction of the Palarivattom flyover said that the bridge will not be totally demolished. “ Piers and pier caps will be reconstructed. Girders will be totally removed, the new plan is ready and will be submitted to the government soon,” Sreedharan said.

‘no need to question the government’s decision’

T’Puram: Former PWD Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju welcomed the government decision to reconstruct Palarivattom flyover. “There’s no need to question the government decision. Let any agency investigate into the irregularities in the construction of the existing bridge,” he said.

‘Partial demolition’ report made without proper assessment: KITCO

Kochi: KITCO Ltd, the consultants for the Palarivattom flyover project, have released a statement that the report suggesting partial demolition of Palarivattom flyover was made without proper technical assessment.

Chandy welcomes PROBE INTO PALARIVATTOM FLYOVER CHARGES

T’Puram: AICC general secretary and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has welcomed the investigation into the allegations regarding the Palarivattom flyover construction. “Let there be an investigation. The construction had commenced during UDF government’s tenure.

Vigilance to oppose bail if accused approach High Court

Kochi: Expanding the probe into the Palarivattom flyover corruption case, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) will present additional evidence before Kerala High Court if the accused persons approach the court seeking bail. Already, the probe team has expanded the probe by looking into the lapses committed by the officers who were assigned with the task of monitoring the project work. “The probe will now look into the execution stage of the project,” an officer said.

‘overbridge is a testimony to UDF’s corruption’

Kottayam: Countering the corruption allegations levelled by the UDF and others against the LDF and its candidate, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said Palarivattom overbridge testifies the corruption of the previous UDF Government. He was addressing media persons in Pala on Monday. He also welcomed the government decision to reconstruct the Palarivattom overbridge. He added the government would book all those who were involved in the construction of the bridge. “Not the officers alone are involved in the construction of the bridge. The government will initiate stringent steps to end such kind of corruption in the construction sector,” he said.