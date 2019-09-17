Home States Kerala

Kerala govt to decide fate of roads and bridges devpt corp

Works Minister Sudhakaran says govt is seriously considering closing it down in view of its dismal track record

Published: 17th September 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: In view of the series of allegations and a poor track record in implementing projects, the state government is considering the future of the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd, a PSU under the state government -- whether to close it down or not. Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran told Express that the functioning of RBDCK is not up to the expectation and the government is forced to consider the extreme step of winding up the corporation, which manages the construction of roads and bridges in the state.

“The organisation had been a total failure in monitoring several projects implemented under its responsibility.“We are rethinking about the purpose of such a government body for the development projects in the state.“The government is seriously considering steps to wind up the company which is registered under the Companies Act 1956 in 1999,” said Sudhakuran.

The minister’s surprise remarks on RBDCK came hours after the government decided to reconstruct the Palarivattom flyover which was constructed under the guidance of RBDCK at a project cost of nearly `42 crore in 2016.

“Since RBDCK was constituted as a separate company, the PWD can’t directly monitor the projects undertaken by the agency. It is sad to say that the monitoring by RBDCK officials was pathetic. So we are forced to plan an extreme step regarding RBDCK,” the minister told Express. Earlier during a visit to the flyover earlier had said administrative and lapses of RBDCK officials resulted in the sad state of the bridge.

He said the RBDCK officials had failed to supervise the work carried out by the New Delhi-based RDS Projects Ltd.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp