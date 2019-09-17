Home States Kerala

MHA bins BJP plaint against Yatish Chandra

Published: 17th September 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has dismissed the BJP state unit’s request seeking action against Thrissur police commissioner Yatish Chandra for allegedly misbehaving with former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan during the latter’s visit to Sabarimala.

Yatish was working as a superintendent with security charge at Nilakkal when the minister arrived with his supporters.Since there was a restriction put in place for private vehicles to travel from Nilakkal to Pampa, Yatish blocked the BJP leader’s motorcade. When Radhakrishnan insisted that his convoy be allowed to pass through, the IPS officer told him that he can do so if Radhakrishnan issues an order in his capacity as a Union Minister. The spat had sent the BJP activists into frenzy. Later, Radhakrishnan had even moved a breach of privilege motion against Yatish in the Parliament.

The news of stalled action against the officer came out after the MHA issued a response to an   RTI application. As per reply, the MHA had sought a reply from the state Home Department on the officer’s behaviour at Sabarimala. The state Home Department, in its report, justified the officer’s action saying he was only conveying to the BJP leader that there was a traffic restriction put in place in Nilakkal and nearby places to maintain law and order and ease vehicular congestion. Based on this report, the MHA dropped further action against the officer and closed the file.

