Two more nuns turn hostile in Sister Abhaya case

She had earlier told the CBI that she had seen in the kitchen the fridge door left ajar, a water bottle lying on the floor, a pair of slippers and a nun’s head covering.

Published: 17th September 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sister Annie John and Sister Sudeepa, two nuns who were presented as prosecution witnesses in the sensational Abhaya murder case, took a U-turn in the CBI special Court here and denied giving any statements to the national investigating agency that suggested the 19-year-old nun could have been murdered.

Sr Annie, one of the senior-most nuns of their fraternity that visited Pius X Convent on the day Abhaya’s body was recovered from the well, said she had only seen headscarf of a nun inside the kitchen.

She had earlier told the CBI that she had seen in the kitchen the fridge door left ajar, a water bottle lying on the floor, a pair of slippers and a nun’s head covering. But on Monday, she flatly rejected giving such statements to the CBI. Sr Sudeepa, who told the CBI that she had heard a sound of a heavy object falling into the convent well hours before Abhaya was found dead inside it, denied that she ever said so. Instead, she hinted Abhaya could have committed suicide as she was worried about her father’s alcoholism.

