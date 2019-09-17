Wadakkanchery rape case: Charges against CPM councillor dropped

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The ongoing investigation into the sensational Wadakkanchery rape case on Monday ended on an anti-climactic note, when the police dropped the charges against accused CPM councillor Jayanthan.

This was revealed in a letter sent by the Home Department to Anil Akkara, Wadakkanchery, MLA, in reply to the latter’s missive demanding free and fair investigation in the case. Akkara had on Monday vowed full support to the victim to take the case to its logical conclusion.

According to the Home Department, the charges against Jayanthan have been dropped after investigation officer(IO) G Poonkuzhali couldn’t find any evidence to substantiate the charges.

As per Poonkuzhali’s findings, the victim and her husband had given Rs 3 lakh to Jayanthan. And when he failed to repay the amount, the allegations were made up to wreak vengeance, the IO said. Meanwhile, Anil Akkara said from the very beginning the case had been hijacked by the police.

Earlier, it was in 2016 that the case came into public domain after dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi along with the victim convened a joint presser during which the allegations were levelled against the CPM councillor in Wadakkanchery municipality.