Home States Kerala

Abhaya murder case hearing: Father Kottoor behaved indecently with students, says ex-colleague

Thresiamma was the Malayalam teacher of Abhaya at the BCM College where Kottoor and Poothrikkayil also worked as lecturers. 

Published: 18th September 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Sr Abhaya, Sister Abhaya

The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A retired professor of BCM Women’s College, Kottayam, told the CBI Special Court hearing the sensational Abhaya murder case that Fr Thomas Kottoor had behaved indecently with female students. 

She said there were talks in the college that he and Fr Jose Poothrikkayil, an accused who was later discharged by the CBI court due to lack of evidence, were behind the nun’s murder. 

Thresiamma was the Malayalam teacher of Abhaya at the BCM College where Kottoor and Poothrikkayil also worked as lecturers. Thresiamma said Kottoor used to stare at students legs making them uncomfortable.

She added Poothrikkayil, who also worked in the Malayalam department, used to talk to all of them before the incident.

But after Abhaya’s death, he became reticent.

Though the needle of suspicion was pointed at the priests, then Bishop Kuriakose Kunnassery had protected them.

“Kottoor was once the private secretary of the Bishop,” she said.

Thresiamma said on the day of Abhaya’s death, she had gone to the convent to see the nun’s corpse. The body was kept near the well and was covered by a shroud. Fr Poothrikkayil lifted the shroud to let the professor see her student’s face. Thresiamma said there was a wound above her upper lip and right side of the nose.

Thresiamma said Fr Poothrikkayil behaved like a custodian of the place.

The retired professor said after Abhaya’s death, Poothrikkayil fell from his scooter a few times and broke his limbs.

“There was a talk among us that it was Abhaya’s soul that was doing all these things,” she said.

When news relating to Abhaya’s murder began appearing in newspapers later, college authorities first removed the pages carrying the story before displaying them in the college library, she said.

with defence counsel seeking more time, Thresiamma’s cross-examination will be held on October 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Father Kottoor Abhaya murder case
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp